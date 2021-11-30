Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Projected to Hit $18,387.19 Million by 2027

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the Asia-Pacific immunoprotein diagnostic testing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by Technology (Radioimmunoassay, Immunoturbidity Assay, Immunoprotein Electrophoresis, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent assay and Others), Type (C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test, Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test, Pre-albumin Diagnostic Test, Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test, Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test, and Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test and Others), and Application (Autoimmune Disease Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Allergy Testing, Endocrine Testing, Oncology Testing, and Toxicology Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market was valued at $10.13 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $18.38 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/486

The growth of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is propelled by increase in incidence & prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and growth in demand for early diagnostic services. In addition, technological advancements in immunodiagnostic instruments and introduction of novel automated systems are all set to augment the growth of the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major players operating in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Enzo Life Sciences, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market growth.

