Biocides Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Outlook

Biocides Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Biocides Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global biocides market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Biocides are chemical substances or microorganisms that are intended to destroy, deter, render harmless, and exert controlling effects on harmful organisms by chemical and biological means. Some of the biocides used are pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides,chlorine dosed with sodium hypochlorite, and halogenated hydantoin compounds. They are used as disinfectants, oxidizing agents, and preservativesto suppress harmful organisms, such as pests and germs, that cause damage to natural or manufactured materials. In recent years, the demand for biocides has increased as they are used in industrial water treatment and as a disinfectant in swimming pools to protect against biological infestations and growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Biocides Market Trends:

The global biocides market is primarily driven by their increasing applications in various industries. Biocides are used in wastewater treatment systems to prevent the growth of microorganisms, such as bacteria and algae, in the municipal drinking water systems, pipes in pools and industrial water treatment systems. In the oil and gas industry, the metal infrastructure undergoes microbially influenced corrosion and the stagnant liquid in pipelines, necessitating the use of non-oxidizing biocides. They control sulfate-reducing bacteria and slime forming bacteria in oil well drilling, oil field processing, and gas storage equipment. Moreover, the growing need for agrochemicals due to the rising demand for high-quality pest-free crops has resulted in the development of environment-friendly halogen biocides, which ispositively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has escalated the demand for cleaning products, including disinfectants, wipes, sprays, and cleaning liquids. This has led to the widespread adoption of biocides in the manufacturing of cleaning agents.

Global Biocides Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, ChemTreat Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Finoric LLC, Lanxess AG, Shanghai Zhongxin Yuxiang Chemicals Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Troy Corporation and Wuxi Honor Shine Chemical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

Halogen Compounds

Metallic Compounds

Organosulfur Compounds

Organic Acids

Phenolics

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

