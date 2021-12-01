Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Smart Connected Pet Collar Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the smart connected pet collar market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Smart connected pet collars refer to collars that are wirelessly connected to smartphones and provide various insights, such as the temperature, heart rate, position, location, etc., of pets. They also aid in theft prevention, promote good behavior, and help in maintaining overall fitness in pets. Smart connected pet collars are integrated with data collection and processing functions, including location monitoring programs, tracking sensors, the global positioning system (GPS), etc. As they are waterproof, convenient, and comfortable, smart connected pet collars are widely utilized across the globe.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Trends:

The growing adoption of pets and the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases are driving the smart connected pet collars market. These collars track nutrition intake, sleep patterns, and calories burnt by the pet. Furthermore, the rising need for maintaining pet health and supervising daily tasks represents another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating utilization of technologically advanced features, such as a built-in microphone speaker and a camera mounted on the collar, is also augmenting the product demand. Besides this, various key players are incorporating geophone settings, LED warning lights, barking detection algorithms, etc., which is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and increasing animal healthcare expenditures are expected to fuel the global market for smart connected pet collars over the forecasted period.

Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Eureka Technology Partners, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., Mars Incorporated, PetPace, Radio Systems Corporation, RAWR Inc, Scollar Inc., Tractive and Wagz Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on pet type, application and sales channel.

Breakup by Pet Type:

Cat

Dog

Breakup by Application:

GPS Location Monitoring

Activity and Health Monitoring

Multi-purpose Monitoring

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

