A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Patrick Campbell, #246428

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Patrick Campbell, #246428. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than December 10, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Patrick Campbell is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Patrick Campbell was sentenced on November 2, 1995 out of Kent County.

Brian Shipman, Chairman of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.