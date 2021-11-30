Global Air Transport Market To Reach $1 Trillion By 2030

Air Transport Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air transport market has been greatly affected by COVID-19. Its recovery is highly dependent on global economic recovery and the reopening of international trade and passenger routes. Regions with large domestic markets will initially be in a much stronger position.

The air transport services market consists of sales of air transportation services and related goods to provide air transportation of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services from both scheduled and non-scheduled air carriers. The market is segmented into passenger air transport, chartered air transport and air cargo services.

As per data in the Global Market Model, as COVID-19 hit, 2020 saw the air transport industry suffer a significant 25.5% decline from its 2019 value of $767.7 billion to $571.5 billion. International and domestic travel routes were severely restricted if not halted completely, affecting all aspects of the industry. 2021 will see a slow recovery to reach $648.9 billion, around 15.5% less than 2019 levels. There has to be uncertainty around future recovery and growth rates given the vulnerability of this industry, especially on the passenger side, to any more lockdowns or travel restrictions. Differing roll-out rates (and take-up) of vaccination programs, combined with the COVID-related bureaucracy associated with air travel and the emergence of any new virus variants is likely to dampen demand. Decreased passenger demand will to a degree be offset by growth in air cargo as global economies recover and businesses restock. The now heavily-indebted industry will also be affected by hikes in fuel prices combined with growing concerns and heightened awareness (post COP-26) of the environmental impact of air transport. By 2030, the global market is set to reach $1,096.1 billion.

In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for 32% of the global market with a value of $183 billion, closely followed by North America at $171.7 billion (30%) and Western Europe $134.1 billion (23%). Before the drastic onset of COVID, between 2015-2019, South America had shown the greatest growth of 12.08% followed by Africa (9.82%), Asia Pacific (9.17%), Middle East (8.6%), Eastern Europe (6.44%), Western Europe (3.1%) and North America (2.8%) reflecting the development of emerging economies.

In 2020, the USA accounted for $157.36 billion of the global market, compared with $76.99 billion for China, and $14.52 billion for India, and $23.42 billion for Germany. The USA has a very developed air transport sector, so historic growth rates between 2010 and 2020 (thus including some impact of COVID) are low at 2.5% CAGR compared to 15.1% for China and 12.6% CAGR for India. As routes reopen, pent-up demand for travel will drive the market in all regions and countries; in the shorter term it is those countries with large domestic markets that will be in a stronger position to recover more quickly. This will be helped by the COVID-triggered trend for holidaying at home as well as any ongoing restrictions for international travel.

In 2019, prior to any impact of COVID-19, air cargo services accounted for 8.5% of the total market with a $65.4 billion value, chartered air transport services valued at $60.5 billion accounted for 7.5% while the majority 83.6% share was held by passenger air transport services worth $641.8 billion. By 2020/2021 cargo services has increased its share to 10%. Over the 2021- 2030 period, air cargo service is forecast to show the greatest growth of 10.32% CAGR to reach $157.3 billion while chartered air transport services are forecast to reach $99.3 billion (5.94% CAGR) and passenger air transport services reach $839.5 billion (5.36% CAGR). Any global V-shaped economic recovery will benefit air cargo service.

