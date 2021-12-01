Antoine Cureton Launches Stock Option Savages Trading Community, geared towards simplifying options for new traders
Bestselling Author and Investor with 7 years experience in the industry launches community, geared towards simplifying options trading for new tradersBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antoine Cureton, bestselling author of Structures Of A Solid Investment and Stock Market investor with 7 years experience in the industry has launched a new community, geared towards simplifying options trading for new traders. As a way to help support and educate people in this space, he has built an exclusive discord server that includes Algo bots who call out trade ideas as well as real-time order flow, dark pool prints and unusual activity in the market.. "I'm doing this because I know how hard it can be, when you're starting out," says Cureton. He hopes his years of experience will help newcomers avoid common mistakes made by many inexperienced traders. "The more people who are knowledgeable about options the better off we all are”.
The user friendly platform is integrated with Zoom so traders can participate in daily live trading and learning sessions on their desktop or mobile device and also includes real-time listener bots who monitor social media activity to identify trending and hot stocks before they breakout-so you can keep up on the market while at work or on the go. The Stock Option Savages Trading community is currently accepting new members who can sign up at https://launchpass.com/stock-option-savages-trading-community/stockoptionsavages
