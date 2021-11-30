Crescent Signs PNC Bank to New and Expanded Leases at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas

The Crescent office and retail complex is the centerpiece of the Uptown Dallas/Turtle Creek Class AA office market, set amongst quality amenities, including casual and fine dining and luxury retail.

DALLAS, TX, US, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) extended and expanded lease space for PNC Bank at The Crescent®. PNC Bank extended terms on existing leases of 16,900 square feet while expanding space in The Crescent to a total of 55,519 square feet. PNC Bank initially leased space in The Crescent in June of 2017.

“The Crescent provided many advantages as PNC Bank’s office when we first entered the Dallas market and has helped us grow,” said Brendan McGuire, Regional President of PNC Bank. “The Crescent is a convenient location, has the necessary amenities, and attracts professional firms, especially banking and wealth management, all of which will help sustain our growth.”

PNC Bank is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States. The company has provided financial expertise and services for more than 160 years.

“We strive to provide a great customer experience, and we work hard to provide the easiest way to bank and invest that helps customers achieve financial well-being,” said McGuire. PNC Bank customers have secure and convenient access to personal financial expertise, tools, and competitive products and services, according to McGuire.

Billy Gannon and Howard Watkins of Transwestern represented PNC Bank. Tony Click and Jordyn Allen of Crescent represented The Crescent.

“We welcomed PNC Bank to The Crescent in 2017, knowing they would be successful in the Dallas market. We are pleased that we can help PNC grow its footprint at The Crescent,” said Click, Vice President of Leasing for Crescent.

“Since we offer a premier asset surrounded by desired amenities in pedestrian-friendly Uptown Dallas, The Crescent has been able to attract and retain a high percentage of customers from financial, legal, and professional services,” Click said.

The Crescent’s iconic Phillip Johnson three-tower design with significant retail and inspiring outdoor green spaces provides customers a serene work environment and a connection with nature. The Crescent’s mix-use retail provides convenient, upscale amenities with casual and fine dining options, the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa, and Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.