Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global intelligent electronic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

An intelligent electronic device (IED) represents a microprocessor-integrated device used in industrial control systems (ICS) for the automation of power systems. It is equipped with a human-machine interface (HMI) software for testing, performing, and commissioning fault analysis and real-time synchronization of event reporting. IEDs include circuit breakers, transformers, capacitor banks, voltage regulators, etc. They monitor self and external circuits, perform advanced local control intelligence, provide remote, local and substation data acquisition for network analysis, etc. Consequently, IEDs are extensively used across numerous industries, including automotive, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare, energy, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Trends:

The increasing automation of industrial processes is one of the primary factors driving the intelligent electronic devices market. Moreover, the escalating need to reduce transmission and power distribution (T&D) losses and the rising instances of fluctuations and outages in power lines are further bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, the emerging trend of substation automation in solar power systems and the inflating demand for renewable energy sources are acting as growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the government bodies of several countries are focusing on the installation of smart meters in every household. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the intelligent electronic devices market in the coming years since IEDs facilitate power automation with optimal capital assets and minimal human intervention.

Request a Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-electronic-devices-market/requestsample

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Black & Veatch Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group), Eaton Corporation Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Landis Gyr Inc., Open Systems International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., S & C Electric Company, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation and Trilliant Networks Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Digital Relay

Voltage Regulator

Protection Relay

Circuit Breaker

Load Tap Changer

Recloser Controller

Capacitor Bank Switch

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Waste and Wastewater Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vABD09

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Photomask Market: https://bit.ly/3E6T7oD

Drone Camera Market: https://bit.ly/3o7OS6F

Laser Sensor Market https://bit.ly/3E8NxSq

Hybrid Devices Market: https://bit.ly/3xyv0ww

Acoustic Camera Market: https://bit.ly/31gm0QF

Stretchable Conductive Material Market https://bit.ly/3d1NPik

Smart Sensor Market https://bit.ly/3EbFhkI

Europe Fusion Splicer Market: https://bit.ly/3D6crAZ

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.