Leather Goods Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Outlook, Sales Revenue, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global leather goods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, market is expected the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Leather goods refer to the products manufactured from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and hogs. The raw material is treated with different chemicals to enhance the durability, strength, and flexibility of the leather. The processed leather is further utilized in the manufacturing of footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets, and smartphone covers. Being highly durable and resistant to fire, crack, abrasion, dust, etc., the leather is widely adopted for producing sports equipment, apparel, and automotive upholstery.
Market Trends
The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the demand for premium leather goods. Furthermore, the increasing focus of several manufacturers on providing unique and stylish products for expanding their product portfolios and attracting a large consumer base is also driving the market. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, including automated cutting in the leather production process, has led to the emergence of customized leather goods in the market. Besides this, the expanding automotive industry has also propelled the demand for leather-based automobile components. Additionally, the high prevalence of sustainable and ethical fashion trends, along with the introduction of bio-based leather products, will continue to drive the global leather goods market.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material type, price, distribution channel and geography.
Breakup by Product:
Footwear
Military Shoes
Casual Shoes
Formal Shoes
Sports Shoes
Others
Other Leather Products
Upholstery
Luggage
Accessories
Clothing & Apparel
Bags, Wallets and Purses
Others
Breakup by Material Type:
Genuine Leather
Top-grain Leather
Split-grain Leather
Synthetic Leather
PU-Based Leather
PVC-Based Leather
Bio-Based Leather
Breakup by Price:
Premium Products
Mass Products
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Clothing and Sportswear Retailers
Departmental Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, American Leather Holdings LLC, Capri Holdings Limited, Hermès International S.A., Kering S.A., LVMH, Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A), Puma SE, Tapestry Inc., VIP Industries (Piramal Group) and Woodland (Aero Group).
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
