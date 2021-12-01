Leather Goods Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Outlook, Sales Revenue, Trends and Forecast

leather Goods

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global leather goods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, market is expected the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Leather goods refer to the products manufactured from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and hogs. The raw material is treated with different chemicals to enhance the durability, strength, and flexibility of the leather. The processed leather is further utilized in the manufacturing of footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets, and smartphone covers. Being highly durable and resistant to fire, crack, abrasion, dust, etc., the leather is widely adopted for producing sports equipment, apparel, and automotive upholstery.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leather-goods-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the demand for premium leather goods. Furthermore, the increasing focus of several manufacturers on providing unique and stylish products for expanding their product portfolios and attracting a large consumer base is also driving the market. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, including automated cutting in the leather production process, has led to the emergence of customized leather goods in the market. Besides this, the expanding automotive industry has also propelled the demand for leather-based automobile components. Additionally, the high prevalence of sustainable and ethical fashion trends, along with the introduction of bio-based leather products, will continue to drive the global leather goods market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3117mJ0

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material type, price, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Footwear

Military Shoes

Casual Shoes

Formal Shoes

Sports Shoes

Others

Other Leather Products

Upholstery

Luggage

Accessories

Clothing & Apparel

Bags, Wallets and Purses

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Genuine Leather

Top-grain Leather

Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather

PU-Based Leather

PVC-Based Leather

Bio-Based Leather

Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, American Leather Holdings LLC, Capri Holdings Limited, Hermès International S.A., Kering S.A., LVMH, Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A), Puma SE, Tapestry Inc., VIP Industries (Piramal Group) and Woodland (Aero Group).

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Haptic Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/3icPB0F

Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn

Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE

BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx

Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA

Computer-Aided Engineering Market Report: http://bit.ly/2wC4bMh

Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d

Smart Grid Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/36BrTXi

eDiscovery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF

Workforce Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/33ZQaFb

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.