Specialty Carbon Black Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Outlook, Sales Revenue and Forecast

Specialty Carbon Black Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Specialty Carbon Black Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global specialty carbon black market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Specialty carbon black refers to a refined chemical manufactured by burning hydrocarbons. It provides high opacity, thermal stability, and resistance against acids, solvents and alkanes compared to black organic dyes. Specialty black carbon is available in various forms and is extensively adopted by the paper and construction industries. They are also used to manufacture belts, hoses, boots, fascia, gaskets, air springs, grommets, diaphragms, conveyor wheels and vibration isolation devices.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-carbon-black-market/requestsample

Market Trends

A significant rise in construction activities on account of rapid urbanization and renovation of existing infrastructures is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, as specialty carbon black has high conductivity and excellent tinting strength, it is employed in the electronics sector as a viscosity control additive for electromagnetic shielding and a semi-conductive cable compound. Moreover, specialty carbon black resists ultraviolet radiation in plastics like polyolefins by absorbing UV light and converting it into heat, which is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the rising utilization of specialty carbon black include carbon bushes, stretch wraps, refuse sacks, industrial bags, blow-molded containers, photographic containers, household appliances and agriculture mulch films. Besides this, the increasing focus on the introduction of innovative product variants, along with customization options, is expected to bolster the utilization of specialty carbon black in the automotive industry.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3uFauYY

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Ampacet Corporation

Atlas Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)

Cabot Corporation

Continental Carbon Company (CSRC USA Corp.)

Denka Company Limited

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OMSK Carbon Group Limited

Orion Engineered Carbon GmbH

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of grade type and geography.

Breakup by Grade Type:

Conductive Carbon Black

Conductive Polymers

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Others

Fiber Carbon Black

Polyester Fiber

PP Masterbatches

Nylon Textiles

Others

Food Contact Carbon Black

Packaging

Film and Sheet

Consumer Molded Parts

Others

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group

Aluminum Composite Panels Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/36fb7yF

Geomembranes Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/332vxr4

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2XQcnTm

Gold Nanoparticles Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2PW4Y1K

Ceramic Filters Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/311CwSf

Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3ms9Dr5

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fabric Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/3dsFt1e

Masterbatch Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/2wKL5nh

Plastic Additives Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3cUfbFv

Polycarbonate Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2Na0BxZ

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.