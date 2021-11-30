Founding Member of Dan Hollings' The Plan Offers Exclusive Bonus Package

Marcus Lim (founding member of The Plan) is offering an exclusive bonus package Marcus Lim was an early adopter of The Plan by Dan Hollings One of the bonuses is the recording of the 1-1 bot setup call with Dan Hollings

Marcus Lim, an early adopter of The Plan by Dan Hollings, is offering a one-of-a-kind bonus package that perfectly complements The Plan.

We all know that The Plan already rocks, so my bonus package is simply the icing on the cake, to make it rock a little bit more.” — Marcus Lim, founding member of The Plan

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since opening The Plan up in May 2021, Dan Hollings has been receiving positive feedback from students all over the world, all of whom have steadily been generating profit by following a few simple rules that Dan taught them.For the uninitiated, The Plan is a program that teaches its members how to generate a steady stream of passive income using automated crypto bots.Marcus Lim is an early adopter since the beginning, and he too has been successful in his own implementation of the system, seeing his profits grow daily minute by minute.Dan has said that what brings him the most joy is to share what he knows with others. The people he's shared his secrets with, are now wanting to share it themselves with others, and Marcus is no exception.In addition, as a founding member, Marcus is also in a unique position to offer an exclusive bonus package for those who join The Plan through him when it launches in early December 2021.Marcus has written a detailed review of his experience with The Plan , which he calls the 'main course'. The bonus package is simply the 'icing' on the cake.In other words, it is attractive though not strictly essential.After all, The Plan is the complete package that takes the crypto newbie from zero to setting up his or her first bot in a short amount of time, so to add more coaching calls and more 'stuff' would be to distract rather than enhance.Instead, Marcus is positioning his bonus package as a complementary 'extra' than an essential 'must have', in the same way that the bonus extras on a dvd enhance the movie but are not the main course.As an example, the first bonus in the package is an 'over the shoulder' hands-on experience that applies the lessons in The Plan to a live bot setup with Dan Hollings himself. As an early adopter, Marcus was able to get on a one on one call with Dan himself, who helped to set up his bots. This zoom call was recorded, and Marcus is now making it available as one of the bonuses in his bonus package.According to Marcus, this bonus allows new members to experience The Plan through a founding member's eyes. Given that Dan will never do one on one calls ever again, this is indeed a rare opportunity to get the same 'over the shoulder' experience that only the early adopters had in May 2021.It is by no means essential for anyone in The Plan, but is surely a fascinating opportunity to experience The Plan through the eyes of a founding member.Marcus took it one step further however - he took it upon himself to document his progress on video every step of the way since that very first day.The result of all that hard work can best be described as a live video case study of The Plan in action now 6 months in, which is the second bonus that Marcus is offering.As an early adopter, Marcus was able to set up bots earlier than anyone else so he is able to present results in advance, so that new members can get a sense of what to expect a few months into the future.Given that The Plan is a long game, not a get rich quick scheme, being able to see the progress of someone who is a few steps ahead can be very illuminating and can also take away some of the fear and doubt that new members have before starting their own bots with real money on the line.This is why Dan Hollings recommends every member to play in 'demo' mode to gain enough confidence before going forward with real money on the bots.With Marcus' bonus video progress series, new members now have have an additional resource to get mentally prepared to gain the confidence required to move forward with clarity.It is an ongoing series, so people who receive the bonus will continue to be able to track Marcus' progress with his bots moving forward.On top of this, Marcus will also share read only access to all his live bots so members can see in real time which bots are running and how they are performing.Another bonus is something that earlier members have requested repeatedly, namely a community where members can come and share results, learn from each other, or simply brag about their bot profits. So Marcus is happy to oblige by offering a Facebook group for all the members who join through him.In addition, Marcus is providing text or Skype support for any member who needs help or gets stuck. As an early adopter, Marcus is likely to have encountered the same issues and questions that new members would have, and so he is happy to lend a helping hand if required.In the interests of full transparency, it should be noted that Marcus is an affiliate of The Plan, so he does get compensated when customers purchase the training course through him in order to get access to his bonus package.Truth be told, there are many affiliates also offering different bonuses for customers joining The Plan through their affiliate links.Is Marcus' bonus package the best option? Only the customer can decide, though it should be noted that many of these bonuses are possible only because of Marcus' unique position as a founding member and early adopter of The Plan.Again, it is important to emphasize that these bonuses are not necessary for success, but they help to address any perceived obstacle that someone may have about not being able to be successful with The Plan, and for those people, these bonuses will help remove any of those fears.For a full list of all the bonuses in the bonus package, visit Marcus Lim's bonus package for the Plan . The Plan opens its doors to new members on December 3, 2021.

Marcus Lim was featured in this promotional video along with other founding members of The Plan