Holiday Stress Can Trigger Unrealistic Pressures on Mothers Especially in This COVID Era

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association, the ongoing uncertainty and changes from COVID-19 seem to be compounding struggles for parents, especially for those with younger children. This is especially true as mothers work to balance the needs of their families, working from home or returning to the office, and the tasks related to preparing for the holidays.

“This is the time of year when moms experience high levels of stress and they struggle with achieving balance,” said Gina Fontaine, author and personal trainer. “The holidays are a time when we all want the experience of the festivities to be memorable, especially for our children. We can put too much pressure on ourselves, and it comes at a cost.”

In her recent book "You Are a Supermom" Fontaine identifies the five most common “mom myths” that put unrealistic pressures on moms, which force moms to strive for unattainable perfection. Fontaine then share the tools to bust through these myths, so they can once again prioritize themselves and be the happy, healthy, thriving people they were meant to be.

Fontaine tried to do everything right. She sacrificed her time, her health, and her happiness for her family. But in the blink of an eye, in 2017, she found herself divorced, with rebellious kids that pushed back at every turn; to the point where she had to call the police on her own son. Like so many other moms, she was pushed to the point of breaking and knew there had to be a better way.

Across the country families are still struggling with COVID-related stress in their households, and like Fontaine, some mothers have been pushed to their breaking points. This holiday season mothers can find helpful tips and strategies that will help stressed-out, exhausted mothers who feel the pressure to sacrifice their own health and happiness learn how to achieve balance; so that they, along with their families, can allow themselves to thrive.

"You Are a Supermom" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can learn more about Fontaine at www.ginafontaine.com.

ABOUT GINA FONTAINE Author Gina Fontaine is a personal trainer and women’s wellness coach and has built a career helping women use movement to achieve optimal health. Now Fontaine has expanded her focus from physical health to include emotional and spiritual health as well; helping moms find a healthy, happy life balance through a realistic, sustainable approach to motherhood. She lives with her three children in Denver, Colorado, where she continues to train and coach moms and give them the tools to thrive.