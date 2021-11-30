Recent clinical trials on the treatment for Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis | DelveInsight

Approximately 2+ key companies are developing Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis therapies. The companies with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage (phase III and Phase II) include InflaRx GmbH and others.

Approximately 2+ key companies are developing Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis therapies. The companies with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage (phase III and Phase II) include InflaRx GmbH and others.

DelveInsight’s “Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 2+ companies and 2+ pipeline drugs in the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis pipeline products.

Major companies such as InflaRx GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis treatment scenario.

In November 2021, ChemoCentryx announced that it had received a positive recommendation from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") for its drug, Tavneos (avacopan), for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis).

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis, formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis, is an uncommon disorder that causes inflammation of the blood vessels in your nose, sinuses, throat, lungs and kidneys.

Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Abatacept inhibits T cell activation, selectively blocking the specific binding of the CD80/CD86 receptor in APC to CD28 on T cells. It is currently in the phase III stage of development in collaboration with The Cleveland Clinic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, University of Pennsylvania, National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS).

IFX-1 (Vilobilemab):InflaRx GmbH

InflaRx GmbH, in collaboration with Iqvia Pty Ltd, has resulted in the development of IFX-1 i, a monoclonal antibody specifically binding to the soluble human complement split product C5a and the resulting nearly complete blockade of C5a-induced biological effects. IFX-1 is the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development and has, to date, completed three clinical phases II studies.

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 2+ Key Players

Prominent Players: InflaRx GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and many others.

InflaRx GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 2+ Products

Phases:

· Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· T cell activation inhibitors

· Complement C5a inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Recombinant fusion proteins

Route of Administration:

· Subcutaneous

· Intravenous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

What are the current options for Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis?

How many are Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis?

