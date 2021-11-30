Safety Improvements to be Installed at Intersection of SH 36 and US 67

COMANCHE– TxDOT's contractor will begin working to install new safety improvements at the intersection of SH 36 and US 67 in Comanche, Texas, on Nov. 29, 2021, weather permitting.

Improvements of safety lighting will be installed at and approaching the intersection.

Most of the work will be performed from the shoulder of the roadway with minimal disruption to the traveling public. However, there may be short durations of flaggers assisting traffic through the work zone.