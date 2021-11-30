Marketplace.City and CivStart partner to strengthen local governments with innovative startup technologies

The sharing of Marketplace.city’s Clearbox Technology with CivStart Accelerator Program will ease government technology fulfillment

There are so many startups out there that have the technology to create safer, smarter and more inclusive communities. Local governments need those innovative answers to challenges.”
— Chris Foreman
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based Marketplace.City – a govtech company helping hundreds of cities source, evaluate and procure technologies – will now provide support to companies that are apart of the Accelerator program for Govtech by CivStart, which is a Washington DC-based nonprofit government innovation organization.

CivStart’s Accelerator program helps Govtech startups navigate a $3.25 trillion state and local government market by providing these companies with mentors, training and hands-on support.

“There are so many startups out there that have the technology to create safer, smarter and more inclusive communities.” said Chris Foreman, CEO of Marketplace.City. “Local governments need those innovative answers to challenges, and CivStart’s Accelerator program finds and supports top startups in order to bring them to government’s doorsteps.”

Government contracts have been historically ignored by many startups because of their notoriously long and complicated procurement processes.

“Government procurement can be overwhelming for startups, while local governments and their residents lose out on affordable and impactful technologies as a result,” said Anthony Jamieson, CEO of CivStart. “Marketplace.city gives governments and startups the data and process to work together."

CivStart’s Accelerator program is just one of its activities that fulfill their mission to support local government, which is a mission that Marketplace.City and CivStart share. Each works with local governments to identify innovative solutions to community challenges, and help them achieve end-to-end solutions by procuring new technology.

City partners participating in Marketplace.City’s Clearbox process or CivStart’s Government Innovation Programs will have access to expertise, resources and the wide network of solutions and information made available by both organizations. Through this partnership Marketplace.city and CivStart government partners have additional options, data and resources to accelerate innovation and technology roadmaps.

About Marketplace.City:

Marketplace.City’s mission is to simplify the process for local governments to source, validate and procure new technology, so that governments can be responsive to their constituents and focus on their core mission to serve those constituents. Our products and services are developed with input and feedback from our partner cities, and we are committed to delivering valuable tools at no cost to government partners.

About CivStart:

CivStart believes solving society's biggest problems starts at the local level. Our mission is to build an honest and inclusive ecosystem of local government leaders and startup solutions that serve their communities. We bring together public sector leaders, innovative and affordable startup solutions, govtech experts, nonprofits and academia and private sector leaders focused on local government’s top challenges, and how the latest innovations can meet the needs of their communities. We accomplish our mission in three broad ways: The Govtech Accelerator Program, Government Innovation Programs, and as an Innovation Hub.

Chris Foreman
Marketplace.City
+1 312-600-0034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Marketplace.City and CivStart partner to strengthen local governments with innovative startup technologies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chris Foreman
Marketplace.City
+1 312-600-0034
Company/Organization
Main Event Digital, LLC
117 CARY AVE
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois, 60035-4701
United States
+1 7734053635
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Not satisfied to merely “go the distance,” Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout digital marketing services. Clients include Travers Tools, Alpine Home Air, Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Sani-Spire, Predictive HR, Ravinia Communities and others. Founder and CEO Mike Mayer is an industry veteran, a frequent speaker at industry conferences and frequently called on by private equity to serve as an e-commerce advisor. He lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.

About Us

More From This Author
Marketplace.City and CivStart partner to strengthen local governments with innovative startup technologies
Main Event Digital Hires Industry Leaders, Growing Its Full-Service Digital Marketing Business
Digital Marketing Agency Helping Clients Become ADA Compliant to Avoid Costly Litigation
View All Stories From This Author