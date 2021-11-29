2021-11-29 15:53:19.55 Long-time Show Me Cash Player 'Dumbfounded' After $443,000 Win

2021-11-29 15:53:19.55

A Ferguson woman claimed a $443,000 Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash jackpot prize. A loyal Show Me Cash player for more than 20 years, she shared she had purchased extra Quick Pick tickets when she saw the high jackpot amount offered on Nov. 16.

The next morning, she checked the Missouri Lottery website and saw the jackpot had been hit. She then checked her tickets and realized it was one of the extra tickets that matched all five numbers drawn – 16. 18, 23, 27 and 38.

“I’m still dumbfounded. This isn’t real,” she said. “After all these years, finally a big one comes around!”

The winning ticket was sold at Mimi’s Subway Bar & Grill, 46 N. Florissant Road in Ferguson, and the store will receive a $500 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $155,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

