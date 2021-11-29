NATIONAL TODAY LAUNCHES NATIONAL PEPPERMINT BARK DAY IN COLLABORATION WITH WILLIAMS SONOMA
December 1st set to be the first ever national celebration of the famous holiday treat, marking the Official Start to the Holiday Shopping SeasonSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Today and Williams Sonoma, has today announced the launch of National Peppermint Bark Day.
The first ever National Peppermint Bark Day celebrates William Sonoma’s original top-quality Peppermint Bark which has become a cultural phenomenon embraced by many as the preferred confection of the holiday season.
Williams Sonoma’s iconic Peppermint Bark has fans around the world who consider the opening of a tin of Peppermint Bark to be the ultimate sign that the holiday season has begun. By giving the nation a day to indulge their love for the ultimate holiday confection, people around the nation and the world can come together to celebrate the many great things about this product.
The first Peppermint Bark debuted in Williams Sonoma stores in 1998 after more than twenty rounds of testing in the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen to develop the now coveted, top-secret recipe. From start to finish, each small batch takes more than 24 hours to make, and each year, 12 weeks are spent preparing the bark to accommodate the demand for it during the holidays and the limited Peppermint Bark selling season.
Every holiday season, over 1 million pounds of Guittard chocolate and 65,000 pounds of peppermint candy pieces are used to create Williams Sonoma’s iconic Peppermint Bark.
The adoration of Williams Sonoma’s Peppermint Bark has led to the development of various Peppermint Bark inspired products over the years. This year, Williams Sonoma offers 18 different Peppermint Bark iterations. Williams Sonoma’s iconic Peppermint Bark is made with a custom blend of Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled peppermint oil, with no added artificial flavor or color.
To celebrate the inaugural National Peppermint Bark Day, Williams Sonoma stores nationwide will be sampling Peppermint Bark on Wednesday, December 1st and will be hosting a virtual Peppermint Bark Off Competition with Erin McDowell, Joy the Baker and Brian Hart Hoffman. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
For more information on Williams Sonoma Virtual Events, please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/virtualevents
The complete Peppermint Bark collection is now available at all Williams Sonoma stores and on the Williams Sonoma website.
For more information on National Peppermint Bark Day, visit: https://nationaltoday.com/peppermint-bark-day
Amanda French
National Today
amanda.french@topagency.com