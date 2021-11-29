Miami Association of Realtors Sponsors Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Real Estate Weekend Miami Schedule

Real Estate LIVE announces Miami Association of Realtors as the latest sponsor for Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 w/ keynote speaker Kevin O'Leary (Shark Tank)

Teaming up with the Miami Association of Realtors is going to make this event even better! The line up of panelists now also includes their CEO Teresa Kinney which is great for our audience.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami Realtors Association has been added as a sponsor of Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021. Teresa King Kinney, CEO of Miami Realtors Association, will also be a panelist at the Miami Real Estate Weekend 2021 conference.

The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, MIAMI REALTORS Commercial, the Broward MIAMI, A Division of MIAMI REALTORS, JTHS-MIAMI, a Division of MIAMI REALTORS in the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound area, MIAMI REALTORS YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council and the award-winning MIAMI REALTORS Global Council, it represents more than 50,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with more than 220 international organizations worldwide.

Real Estate Weekend starts on Friday, December 10th with a free continuing education class for loan officers at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Then it moves on to American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday, December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami with keynote speaker Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank). After the panels, the official after party takes place at Le Rouge Miami with free drinks for VIP guests. Sunday the 12th will board the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami. The VIP cruise will feature complimentary Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay.

About Real Estate LIVE Events:

Real Estate LIVE Events LLC is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals both online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events LLC please visit https://realestatelive.events

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Miami Association of Realtors and Kevin O'Leary