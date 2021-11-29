Submit Release
Fish and Game schedules open house to collect comments about upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons

Idaho Fish and Game will host an open house for hunters, trappers and other interested parties to comment on the proposals for the 2022-23 Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules.

Two proposals in the Magic Valley Region are for turkey hunts in the region.

The Magic Valley Region will host an open house at the regional office at 324 South 417 East - Suite 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All upland game, turkey and furbearer proposals from across the state can be reviewed on the Department website and written comments can be submitted online. The public comment period is open until Dec. 10.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

