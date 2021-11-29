DJ iSizzle’s I Get It In Grabs Top Positions on World Music Charts
America’s favorite DJ, DJ iSizzle, introduces an enthralling single titled ‘I Get It In’ Featuring Girlxhighlight (Pronounced Girl High Light).
A Breath Of Fresh Air”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ iSizzle’s single ‘I Get It In’ has been making big waves among music lovers not only in the U.S. but also around the world. There is no doubt about the song being party music since it sends electrifying chills through the whole body making the listeners dance to the beats. Want to sizzle with the music, then play ‘I Get It In’, and you will be moving on your feet. This is the quality of the song. DJ iSizzle’s musical track features Girlxhighlight.
— Big S.I.N. and TazDatMC
Something about the Artist (DJ)
Based in Seattle in the United States, the disk jockey also the classy hiphop artist Ethan Michaels (known as DJ iSizzle) was born on 11th February 1994. He is a multi-talented musician. The electronic music producer and DJ is the recipient of many awards and accolades including SnoreReviews.com that named him the ‘sexiest DJ of 2019’. A computer graduate, Ethan Michaels was a passionate musician since the outset and always dreamt of making big in the music industry particularly in Djing, and today he has achieved his dream.
Claim to Fame
DJ iSizzle claim to fame songs includes ‘I Get It In’ and ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’. Both proved to be certified hits and appeared in top 20 hot music charts around the world. DJ’s musical style is unique and includes groove-oriented, synth and bass-heavy electronic dance music. His music is radio-friendly. And has been played in a whopping number of radio channels in the world. If you happen to be a rap, hiphop, and party music lover, DJ iSizzle’s songs are all set to satisfy your needs.
About the Massively Popular ‘I Get It In’
The song has been churned out by West African rap group Girlxhighlight (pronounced Girl High Light) and music producer DJ iSizzle (pronounced Eye Sizzle). This marvelous song has been penned by Girlxhighlight, Ethan Michaels, Brian Lee and its producers DJ iSizzle and Andrew Watt. On 11th November 2021, the song was released by iSizzle Music. It has been featured on the top 40 music charts of the world also. It is a true chart music number that instantly makes it home among the listeners. It was trended on digitalpool.com and reached many top trending charts including the Top 20 on The Northwest Mecca Radio’s hot 20 most played songs of the week. The famed radio stations like Flava’s Lounge (Las Vegas), The Robert River Show (New York), Lava Lounge Radio (Australia) and many others featured the song.
Enjoy This Amazing Song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5E0pWfxNMA
https://open.spotify.com/album/5gxyIe18aip2Jk8oznzCD7
