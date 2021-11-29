The Foxworth Theory presents Mark Pendergrass of “Behind The ink” (12/1/2021) on YouTube, VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesdays at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH interviews the leaders in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on her YouTube channel and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.
This week’s guest (12/1/2021) is MARK PENDERGRASS, executive director/producer of the documentary, “BEHIND THE INK”. Created by local Charlotte, NC students and creatives under Pendergrass’ supervision, the film explores the narratives of those who have tattoo art adorn their beings.
WATCH THE BEHIND THE INK TRAILER - CLICK HERE
These men and women of all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds share the stories, ideas, joy and pain behind their inked body art. From a suicide survivor to a former professional athlete to one receiving their first tattoo, “Behind The Ink” gets up close and personal with these folks whose body art ranges from playful motifs to deep memorials for lost ones – all with a purpose and meaning.
