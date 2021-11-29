Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,331 in the last 365 days.

The Foxworth Theory presents Mark Pendergrass of “Behind The ink” (12/1/2021) on YouTube, VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica

Eugenia Foxworth, host of The Foxworth Theory Podcast

Mark Pendergrass, executive director/producer of "Behind The Ink"

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel and the HarlemAmerica Digital Network, Wednesdays at 2 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesdays at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH interviews the leaders in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on her YouTube channel and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.

This week’s guest (12/1/2021) is MARK PENDERGRASS, executive director/producer of the documentary, “BEHIND THE INK”. Created by local Charlotte, NC students and creatives under Pendergrass’ supervision, the film explores the narratives of those who have tattoo art adorn their beings.

WATCH THE BEHIND THE INK TRAILER - CLICK HERE

These men and women of all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds share the stories, ideas, joy and pain behind their inked body art. From a suicide survivor to a former professional athlete to one receiving their first tattoo, “Behind The Ink” gets up close and personal with these folks whose body art ranges from playful motifs to deep memorials for lost ones – all with a purpose and meaning.

Tune in to the audio podcast, Wednesdays at 2pm ET on the VOICEAMERICA NETWORK (click the last two words)

For more information, go to www.thefoxworththeory.com

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Foxworth Theory presents Mark Pendergrass of “Behind The ink” (12/1/2021) on YouTube, VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.