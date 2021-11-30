Measured Analytic and Insurance is now available to all 50 states in the United States.
Measured Insurance is now available across the country.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measured Analytic and Insurance, the data analytic cyber insurance company that insures and protects companies from cyber-attacks, announced today that its standalone cyber insurance product, CyberGuard backed by Lloyd's syndicates, targeted at small to medium-sized businesses with up to $500 million in revenue, is now available in all 50 states. Measured announced its recent funding announcement, further demonstrating its drive to provide cyber insurance across the country.
Measured's CyberGuard product combines API integrations, proprietary data, and real-time assessment of each client's actual risk to provide clients with tailored, actionable information to reduce exposure and reward strong cyber hygiene with competitive rates.
The rise of ransomware has led to cyber incidents that are putting real pressure on insurers to rethink how they underwrite cyber risk and apply technology and artificial intelligence to the process," said Jack Vines, CEO of Measured Insurance. With companies facing more dynamic and complex threats, it is more essential than ever to have the right partners working alongside you. Measured is the next generation of cyber insurance coverage, designed and built to address the threats that companies face specifically."
"This latest achievement highlights the growth we have had this year and now positions us perfectly for 2022. Measured continues to have an impact in this space integrating technology and Insurance for our customers," said Steven Anderson, Chief Underwriting Officer at Measured Analytics and Insurance.
Brokers serving the US market can take advantage of the opportunity to work directly with production underwriting team members to understand their clients' needs. As part of our Cyber policy offerings, we provide cybersecurity tools and real-time threat intelligence to ensure that our insureds are protected against cyber-related losses - and all for no additional cost. Furthermore, our policies also provide security and incident response services and comprehensive cyber insurance coverage. For more information and to get appointed, visit: https://measuredinsurance.com/for-brokers/
About Measured Insurance
Measured Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and Insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed. For more information, visit: https://measuredinsurance.com/
