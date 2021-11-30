2021 GAY TRAVEL AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED
Vote Now for The 2021 Gay Travel Awards and Win Big
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com, Andrew Christian®, MËNAJI® Advanced Men’s Skincare, and ROAM Luggage has released their list of official nominees.
GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year is another difficult year for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe along with the newest variants, many are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to getting back out there.”
DESTINATION, BEACH
Aruba, Netherlands Antilles
Bali, Indonesia
Cancun, Mexico
Grand Cayman Island, Greater Antilles
Los Cabos, Mexico
Phuket, Thailand
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands
DESTINATION, ISLAND
Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles
Cozumel, Mexico
Ibiza, Spain
Maldives, South Asia
Mykonos, Greece
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Puerto Rico, US, Caribbean
St. Barths, French West Indies
DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN
Aspen, CO
Banff & Lake Louise, Canada
Big Sky, MT
Chamonix, France
Lake Tahoe, CA
Stowe, VT
Telluride, CO
Zermatt, Switzerland
DESTINATION, WEDDING
Athens, Greece
Costa Smeralda, Italy
Kauai, Hawaii
Maui, Hawaii
Napa, California
Puerto Rico, Caribbean
Queenstown, New Zealand
St. John, US Virgin Islands
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS
@27travels
@ASIANMAPLELEAF
@coupleofmen
@lezseetheworld
@MICHAELANDMATT
@NOMADICBOYS
@onairplanemode__
@ONCEUPONAJOURNEY
@OURTASTEFORLIFE
@RAVIROUNDTHEWORLD
@tcappelli
HOTEL, BEACH
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
Marriott Cancun Resort
Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina
Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort
The Fives Oceanfront Hotel & Residences
The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Andaz West Hollywood
Archer Hotel New York
Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel
Moxy NYC Chelsea
Shoreline Hotel Waikiki
The Chesterfield Palm Beach
The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery
The Oliver Hotel
HOTEL, CITY NON US
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
JW Marriott Hotel Lima
Manon les Suites, Copenhagen
Park Hyatt Sydney
Steel House Copenhagen
The St. Regis Mexico City
W Bogotá
W Mexico City
HOTEL, CITY USA
Fairlane Hotel (Nashville, TN)
Fairmont Austin (TX)
Hotel Colee, Autograph Collection (Atlanta, GA)
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay (FL)
San Francisco Marriott Marquis (CA)
Sheraton Grand Seattle (WA)
The Highlander Hotel (Iowa City, IA)
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square (CA)
HOTEL, FAMILY
Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Orlando World Center Marriott
Palm Beach Marriott
Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa
La Quinta Resort and Club
Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort
Pacific Palms Resort
Samoset Resort
The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
Esperas Santorini Hotel
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Kresten Royal Euphoria Resort
Meadowood Napa Valley
Prince Waikiki Hotel
Saii Lagoon Maldives
Sri panwa, Phuket
HOTEL, LGBT SCENE
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
Aloft San Juan
Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown
Hotel Clermont
Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa
Marriott Stanton South Beach
Moxy Miami South Beach
The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel
HOTEL, LUXURY
Four Seasons Hotel Firenze
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun
The Langham Huntington
The Ritz-Carlton Abama
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
Zadún, A Ritz Carlton Reserve
HOTEL, MOUNTAIN
Aspen Square Condominium Hotel
Fox Hotel and Suites
Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection
Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection
The Alpina Gstaad
The Omnia Mountain Lodge
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa
W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen
HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY
Argonaut Hotel
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Hotel Grinnell
Marcus Whitman
New York Midtown - Staypineapple New York
Nuvo Suites Hotel
The Maxwell Hotel - Seattle
XV Beacon
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
Carneros Resort and Spa
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa
Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa
Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa
The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta
HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY
Banyan Tree Mayakoba
Banyan Tree Phuket
El Mangroove, Autograph Collection
Gaia Hotel & Nature Reserve
Lovango Resort & Beach Club
Punta Islita, Autograph Collection
The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos
Tiamo Resort
HOTEL, VALUE
AC Hotel, Guadalajara, Mexico
Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown
GALLERYone - a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel
Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers
Sky Rock Inn of Sedona
The Equus
The Hotel at Kirkwood Center
The Westin Cape Coral at Marina Village
HOTEL, WEDDING
Castlehotel Schönburg
Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa
Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
South Seas Island Resort
The Lodge at Ashford Castle
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort
The St. Regis Bermuda Resort
W Punta de Mita
LODGE/RANCH
Banff Caribou Lodge & Spa
Caves Branch Adventure Company & Jungle Lodge
Lodge at Woodloch
Stowe Mountain Lodge
Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite
The Ranch at Rock Creek
Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection
Willows Lodge
About The Gay Travel Awards:
Now in their sixth year, the Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished nominees lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands to improve their amenities and customer service levels.
About GayTravel.com:
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!
For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
