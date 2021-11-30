2021 GAY TRAVEL AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED

Vote Now for The 2021 Gay Travel Awards and Win Big

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com, Andrew Christian®, MËNAJI® Advanced Men’s Skincare, and ROAM Luggage has released their list of official nominees.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year is another difficult year for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe along with the newest variants, many are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to getting back out there.”

For the complete list of 2021 nominees click here.

DESTINATION, BEACH

Aruba, Netherlands Antilles

Bali, Indonesia

Cancun, Mexico

Grand Cayman Island, Greater Antilles

Los Cabos, Mexico

Phuket, Thailand

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles

Cozumel, Mexico

Ibiza, Spain

Maldives, South Asia

Mykonos, Greece

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Puerto Rico, US, Caribbean

St. Barths, French West Indies

DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN

Aspen, CO

Banff & Lake Louise, Canada

Big Sky, MT

Chamonix, France

Lake Tahoe, CA

Stowe, VT

Telluride, CO

Zermatt, Switzerland

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Athens, Greece

Costa Smeralda, Italy

Kauai, Hawaii

Maui, Hawaii

Napa, California

Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Queenstown, New Zealand

St. John, US Virgin Islands

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCERS

@27travels

@ASIANMAPLELEAF

@coupleofmen

@lezseetheworld

@MICHAELANDMATT

@NOMADICBOYS

@onairplanemode__

@ONCEUPONAJOURNEY

@OURTASTEFORLIFE

@RAVIROUNDTHEWORLD

@tcappelli

HOTEL, BEACH

Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

Marriott Cancun Resort

Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort

The Fives Oceanfront Hotel & Residences

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Andaz West Hollywood

Archer Hotel New York

Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel

Moxy NYC Chelsea

Shoreline Hotel Waikiki

The Chesterfield Palm Beach

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery

The Oliver Hotel

HOTEL, CITY NON US

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

JW Marriott Hotel Lima

Manon les Suites, Copenhagen

Park Hyatt Sydney

Steel House Copenhagen

The St. Regis Mexico City

W Bogotá

W Mexico City

HOTEL, CITY USA

Fairlane Hotel (Nashville, TN)

Fairmont Austin (TX)

Hotel Colee, Autograph Collection (Atlanta, GA)

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay (FL)

San Francisco Marriott Marquis (CA)

Sheraton Grand Seattle (WA)

The Highlander Hotel (Iowa City, IA)

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square (CA)

HOTEL, FAMILY

Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa

JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Orlando World Center Marriott

Palm Beach Marriott

Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

HOTEL, GOLF

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa

La Quinta Resort and Club

Los Suenos Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort

Pacific Palms Resort

Samoset Resort

The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas

Esperas Santorini Hotel

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Kresten Royal Euphoria Resort

Meadowood Napa Valley

Prince Waikiki Hotel

Saii Lagoon Maldives

Sri panwa, Phuket

HOTEL, LGBT SCENE

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

Aloft San Juan

Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown

Hotel Clermont

Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa

Marriott Stanton South Beach

Moxy Miami South Beach

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel

HOTEL, LUXURY

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun

The Langham Huntington

The Ritz-Carlton Abama

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Zadún, A Ritz Carlton Reserve

HOTEL, MOUNTAIN

Aspen Square Condominium Hotel

Fox Hotel and Suites

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection

The Alpina Gstaad

The Omnia Mountain Lodge

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa

W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen

HOTEL, PET FRIENDLY

Argonaut Hotel

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Hotel Grinnell

Marcus Whitman

New York Midtown - Staypineapple New York

Nuvo Suites Hotel

The Maxwell Hotel - Seattle

XV Beacon

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Carneros Resort and Spa

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa

Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa

The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta

HOTEL, TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Banyan Tree Phuket

El Mangroove, Autograph Collection

Gaia Hotel & Nature Reserve

Lovango Resort & Beach Club

Punta Islita, Autograph Collection

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos

Tiamo Resort

HOTEL, VALUE

AC Hotel, Guadalajara, Mexico

Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown

GALLERYone - a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel

Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers

Sky Rock Inn of Sedona

The Equus

The Hotel at Kirkwood Center

The Westin Cape Coral at Marina Village

HOTEL, WEDDING

Castlehotel Schönburg

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

South Seas Island Resort

The Lodge at Ashford Castle

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

W Punta de Mita

LODGE/RANCH

Banff Caribou Lodge & Spa

Caves Branch Adventure Company & Jungle Lodge

Lodge at Woodloch

Stowe Mountain Lodge

Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite

The Ranch at Rock Creek

Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection

Willows Lodge

About The Gay Travel Awards:

Now in their sixth year, the Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished nominees lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands to improve their amenities and customer service levels.

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.