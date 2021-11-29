State Police Continue Investigation Into Pedestrian Hit And Run Fatal Crash In Harford Co

November 29, 2021

(Edgewood, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash team continues an investigation into a hit and run fatal crash in Harford County last night that claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman.

The victim is identified as Desirae Standiford, 41, of Abingdon. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The Maryland State Police investigation indicates the victim was a pedestrian on Philadelphia Road east of Fashion Way near the Winters Run Bridge when the incident occurred. She was struck and killed shortly before 7:30 p.m. last night.

Based on evidence at the scene and their continuing investigation, troopers located the vehicle they believe struck and killed the victim. It is a gray Ford pickup truck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barracks at 410-838-4101.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications

msp.media@maryland.gov