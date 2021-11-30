Tech-Powered Pet Franchise Startup Just Partnered with a 138 Year Old Industry Leader to Ensure Safer and Healthier Dogs
Partnership centers on training, marketing and store certification in a shared mission of elevating the quality of care pets receive during grooming sessions.
The AKC is one of oldest and most respected authorities and this collaboration centers around the critical mission of improving pet safety and pet care.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Well Groomed Franchise System, Inc., a rapidly growing chain of artificial intelligence powered pet grooming and wellness salons announced today that the Company has entered into a relationship with The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world’s largest purebred dog registry and advocate for all dogs. The relationship includes in-store safety inspections by AKC, AKC Safety (S.A.F.E) in the Salon training and certification for every salon employee, as well as on-going AKC grooming education and exclusive co-branded marketing efforts.
— Roger Lloyd
The American Kennel Club ‘AKC S.A.F.E. Certification Program’ provides crucial training on safety measures and protocols within the grooming salon, including safe pet handling, accident avoidance, pet and zoonotic diseases, sanitation, and how to handle special cases.
Well Groomed is a modern high-tech, high-touch wellness and grooming concept focusing on extreme personalization and care for the purpose of improving pet wellness. Through this relationship, AKC personnel will visit and certify every Well Groomed store ensuring that they meet the AKC’s high standards for pet safety and care.
“At Well Groomed, we are all passionate pet enthusiasts. Our growing base of franchise owners recognize the role the grooming industry plays in supporting pet health, safety and wellness, “ said Roger Lloyd, president of Well Groomed Franchise System. “To achieve this goal we developed and deployed intelligent software to create a deeply personalized client experience. The goal is to go beyond grooming and provide wellness information that is customized for every pet family. Our relationship with the AKC is a game changer within the pet industry. The AKC is one of oldest and most respected authorities and this collaboration centers around the critical mission of improving pet safety and pet care. “
The relationship includes support to all Well Groomed franchise owners from both a national level as well as locally. In addition, Well Groomed’s proprietary technology platform will leverage AKC’s vast knowledge base of breed information to provide the most advanced wellness support possible to pet lovers and their dogs.
“The American Kennel Club recognizes that the health and safety of pets when outside of their human family’s care remains a genuine concern,” said Mark Dunn AKC executive vice president. “And we applaud Well Groomed’s commitment to third-party certification of their grooming facilities and professionals, while also giving their clients the peace of mind they deserve. We are excited to work with their franchise store owners in their effort to support pet wellness across the US.”
###
About Well Groomed Franchise Systems
Created by a team of respected and experienced business and industry leaders, entrepreneurs, veterinarians, franchise experts and elite groomers, Well Groomed Pets is a brand that deeply appreciates the commitment, passion and artistry groomers bring to this important industry, with a franchise system that has been designed to enable multi-store ownership through the use of proprietary operational and marketing technology. By combining deep knowledge of animal health with high-tech tools (like artificial intelligence, machine learning and mobile apps), Well Groomed Pets is designed to provide the most advanced, state-of-the-art wellness and grooming services available in the market today.
About American Kennel Club:
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America’s largest rescue network.
Michael Hill
The Well Groomed Franchise System
+1 949-678-0558
email us here
About Well Groomed Pets