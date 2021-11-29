New 2022 Podcast Co-Host also Writes for Focus on the Family

Kelly Brinkmann, Speaker and Writer, Photo credit: Chimera Creative Works

Missouri Speaker and Writer Joins the A Wife Like Me 2022 Podcast as Co-Host and Releases Article in Award-Winning Magazine, Club House, by Focus on the Family

I share art object lessons linked to biblical truths using a live on-stage art studio. Many of my stories shared with audiences have been folded into my first book in the process of being published.” — Kelly Brinkmann

WASHINGTON, MO, USA, November 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, Mo. November 29, 2021: Kelly Brinkmann has been a public speaker for more than 25 years sharing with audiences in corporate, educational, parochial and non-profit settings. While writing her first book linking faith and art object lessons, Reclaimed Restored Renewed: Finding Forgiveness and Freedom in the Potter’s Hands, she joined the 2021 A Wife Like Me (AWLM) Podcast Team as a contributor. In 2022 Kelly Brinkmann will be the regular podcast co-host with AWLM founder, Amanda Davison.A Wife Like Me“I am personally served by the support and ministry of A Wife Like Me, so it’s an honor to contribute to the community as the podcast co-host next year. Amanda (Davison) and I started recording episodes in the fall (2021) to drop as episodes in the New Year. Overall, we will record 52 or more podcasts, including some with dual publication on podcast services and on the AWLM YouTube channel,” shares Brinkmann. “I hold each opportunity to speak into the lives of wives with reverence hoping to share encouragement and truth from God’s word with stories and humor to serve wives in all seasons of marriage.”AWLM (AWifeLikeMe.com) serves over 120,000 wives each month across the US and abroad with a team of counselors, writers and speakers via their weekly podcast, email newsletter, social media posts and in their private community accessed with monthly subscription, The Collective. Their podcast, A Wife Like Me Podcast, can be found on streaming services and YouTube Channel is at A Wife Like Me.Focus on the FamilyBrinkmann made a connection with an editor at Focus on the Family (FOTF) at a writer’s conference in summer 2021 and, as a result, will have her first article published in their youth publication, Club House Magazine, reaching children ages 8-12 years old. in December 2021.“Focus on the Family is such a leader for family values. It’s a real honor to be included in one of their publications,” shares Missouri speaker and writer, Kelly Brinkmann.“I am excited for this issue for a younger audience because it connects pottery making to faith. It includes photography from Lauren Seidel, a photographer also in Washington, Missouri (washmophoto.com). Her beautiful imagery of (my) hands in on the pottery wheel is the background for the article showing readers how God molds them and makes them each day,” says Brinkmann. “We promote reading so much at home and in my public pottery classes (ArtAndSouls.com) that local students will be able to connect art lessons with this article.”Club House magazine is a fun, faith-building monthly award-winning magazine packed with stories of ordinary kids doing extraordinary things for God, lessons about character, humorous riddles and jokes along with captivating tales of adventure all reinforcing traditional family values.Parents and grandparents can find the Focus on the Family Club House Magazine subscription easily online in the FOTF store https://store.focusonthefamily.com/ . Due to delays facing the publication industry, the December issue of the magazine with Brinkmann’s article will likely be in the hands of readers in January, so new subscribers can still subscribe get a copy of the issue. Brinkmann has already been invited to submit a second article to Focus on the Family Club House Magazine in spring 2022 including a story about her oldest son shows extraordinary faith.For more information about Kelly Brinkmann Enterprises or for an interview with Kelly Brinkmann please contact events@KellyBrinkmann.com or (417)343-6873. Media high-resolution photos available upon request.For more information about A Wife Like Me, contact founder Amanda Davison at Amanda@AmandaDavison.com.About Kelly Brinkmann Enterprises www.KellyBrinkmann.com Kelly Brinkmann has been a public speaker for more than 25 years sharing with audiences in corporate, educational, parochial and non-profit settings. She shares art object lessons linked to biblical truths using a live on-stage art studio. Many of her stories shared with audiences have been folded into her first book, Reclaimed Restored Renewed: Finding Forgiveness and Freedom in the Potter’s Hands, still in the process of being published. Brinkmann is working on her first children’s book linking art to faith. She resides in the St. Louis metro area with her family.##

Kelly Brinkmann, Artist, Speaker and Writer