Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule: Monday, November 29, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule for Monday, November 29 includes the following:

Monday, November 29 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster to greet representatives from Price's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Technology Center's chapter of Future Farmers of America as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, November 29 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the 16th annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah menorah lighting, State House, north steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, November 29 at 6:30 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Clemson Student Government body meeting, Clemson Senate Government Chamber, Clemson University, 159 Union Plaza, Clemson, S.C.