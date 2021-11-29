Submit Release
Gov. Lee Appoints Lisa Helton as Tennessee Department of Correction Interim Commissioner

Monday, November 29, 2021 | 12:31pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective December 1.

“Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”

Helton serves as the assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction Community Supervision Division and has over 25 years of experience across the criminal justice field. Helton earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

Helton will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.

