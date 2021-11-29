Jellystone Park™ Presents the 12th Annual Christmas Carnival of Lights Drive-Through Holiday Light Show
A one-of-a-kind, fully immersive light experience featuring more than two million lights along a 1.6-mile wooded route
We've met many families who have been creating holiday memories with us for so many years so we thought, why not create something special they can take home with them as a keepsake?”CALEDONIA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jellystone Park™ presents the Christmas Carnival of Lights, taking place at Jellystone Park™ located at 8425 State Rd 38, Caledonia, WI open daily through January 1, 2022, excluding Christmas Day. They will be featuring their new children’s book, Evy the Evergreen Finds his Shine, based on the light show and beloved mascot, Evy the Evergreen.
Families can experience Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display featuring more than two million dazzling lights synchronized to the music. The Christmas Carnival of Lights is organized and run by local, family-owned and -operated Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia (located just 10 minutes south of General Mitchell Airport).
Witness unique moving light displays including a 200-foot-long drive-thru light tunnel from the comfort of your own vehicle. Another fan-favorite seating option includes riding in Santa’s Sleigh which comfortably seats 43 guests and is the most spectacular way to view the moving lights high in the trees. Santa’s Sleigh is a great option for large families who want to experience the light show together. New on Sundays, take a sleigh ride with the big man himself! Ride with Santa and sip on handcrafted hot cocoa. Also, the Golf Cart Holiday Train which offers a personalized open-air experience. The 12th Annual Christmas Carnival of Lights is open 5–9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and 5–10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The general admission entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $30/car. Tickets are available online only. Pricing for larger groups and reservations for Santa’s Sleigh or the Golf Cart Holiday Train can be found on their website.
“Our goal in creating the Christmas Carnival of Lights was to be able to offer staff work year-round. It was very much a labor of love.”
- Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager, second generation member of the Isaacson Family
This year, the Christmas Carnival of Lights debuts their new children’s Christmas book, Evy the Evergreen Finds His Shine, which tells the tale of a talking Christmas tree, Evy, who learns the important lesson of believing in yourself. "We wanted to do something big for our 12th year as the Biggest, Brightest & Most Dazzling Christmas light show," says Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager and owner, "We've met many families who have been creating holiday memories with us for so many years so we thought, why not create something special they can take home with them as a keepsake? Now families can keep the magic of the light show alive all season long!"
Souvenir copies of the book will be available for purchase online and at the end of the light show in Santa’s Workshop (The Ember Lodge). Also new to the show, visitors will have the option on Sundays to ride Santa’s GIANT Sleigh with Santa Claus himself! Along with the new book, Santa’s Workshop features handcrafted hot chocolate and specialty holiday foods for purchase and activities such as mailing a letter to the North Pole or taking pictures with Santa on select days. The Winter Walk of Lights is back again this year, a walk-through light display featuring several unique and magical photo op areas for guests to take holiday photos.
Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia and the Christmas Carnival of Lights are proud to partner with the Ronald McDonald House Eastern Wisconsin for the 8th year, donating $1 for every car that visits the light show to Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. The Ronald McDonald House supports a “home away from home” mission for families of seriously ill or injured children. They have also donated $2,500 worth of admission tickets to the light show for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
Christmas Carnival of Lights