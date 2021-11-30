Nice-Pak Unveils Flushable Wet Wipes That Break Apart 5X Faster Than Toilet Paper

Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes break apart five times faster than the leading brand of two-ply toilet paper

Wet Wipe Pioneer Launches New Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes Now Available on Amazon

ORANGEBURG, NY, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nice-Pak Products, a pioneer and global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of pre-moistened wipes, today unveiled its new Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes, a breakthrough flushable* wet wipe that is strong and durable yet breaks apart five times faster than the leading brand of two-ply toilet paper. Now available on Amazon, Nicencleanwipes.com and in many major retailers starting in the beginning of 2022, Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes are designed to provide an advanced level of security to help eliminate the fear of clogged plumbing.

The patent pending SecureFLUSH™ Technology results in a unique, 100% cellulose nonwoven wipe that is strong enough to clean, yet break apart rapidly, when flushed. With Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes, consumers can achieve a fresher clean and ensure responsible care for their plumbing, septic and sewage systems. Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes contain naturally derived ingredients and are made from 100% biodegradable** plant-based fibers.

“After six years of rigorous testing and development, we're thrilled to introduce a truly innovative product that consumers can trust knowing it’s safe to flush as it breaks apart five times faster than toilet paperƚ and delivers a refreshing cleaning experience. Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes perfectly exemplify our company's continued commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Michael Lyons, VP of Business Development & GM of Brands, Nice-Pak. “As the makers of the first wet wipe, we continue to pioneer innovation in the category and exceed industry expectations.”

Arthur Julius created the first disposable wet wipe in 1957 with a vision that pre-moistened wipes would become the optimal delivery system for cleaning, sanitizing and enhancing personal health and wellness. Using a converted food packet packaging machine, he created the original Wet Nap® wipe, which became a foodservice first at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Nice-Pak has been leading the wet wipe category ever since through a relentless commitment to innovation and the highest quality products. A fourth-generation family-owned company, Nice-Pak’s purpose is helping the world stay healthy and well, one wipe at a time and is embodied through environmental responsibility and community education.

Today, Nice ‘N CLEAN® has the broadest line of sustainable wet wipes in the category, covering baby wipes and flushable wipes to hand wipes and disinfecting wipes. The Nice ’N CLEAN® brand’s mission is to keep families healthy while protecting our planet with the highest quality and most environmentally-friendly wipes possible. To support Nice-Pak’s commitment to sustainability, all Nice ’N CLEAN® wipes are made with plant-based fibers which we are committed to source from certified sustainable forests. Visit Sustainability (nicencleanwipes.com) to learn more about our commitment to sustainability in our products and processes.

Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes are available now on Nicencleanwipes.com and Amazon for $16.99 for packages containing 6 packs of 42-count wipes. The product will also be available at many major retailers both online and on store shelves starting in the beginning of 2022.

ƚ Leading brand

* Safe for well-maintained sewer and septic systems. Not recommended for basement pump systems.

** When disposed of in the toilet.

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice ’N CLEAN®, GRIME BOSS®, and Wet-Nap® as well as private label brands. Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® wipes for foodservice; the development of both the first alcohol swab and the first disinfecting wipes for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with plant-based material in 2014.

# # #