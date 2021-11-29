Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia, Wisconsin Named 2021 Camp Resort of the Year
The highest honor that can be achieved as a Jellystone Park™ Franchise
We are so grateful to receive such a high honor. We could not have achieved this without our amazing guests and the dedication of our caring and hardworking team members.”CALEDONIA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Caledonia, WI was awarded the 2021 Camp Resort of the Year, the highest honor a Jellystone Park™ franchise can achieve. To receive this award, the facility and its operators must exceed all Jellystone Park™ brand standards of operation and must exude strong growth in business, sustained improvements and be regarded as a leader in its industry.
— Bridget Bender
Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia is owned and operated by the Isaacson family. In its 50 years of operation, the resort has continued to push the boundaries of family entertainment with innovative technology, modern facilities, family-friendly activities, and unique attractions designed to provide everything a family needs to create long-lasting vacation memories.
Some of the Caledonia resort’s more recent developments include the addition of Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island, a 5-acre man made lake and beach featuring the largest floating water park and obstacle course in the Midwest. The Northern Lights Drone Show, a one-of-a-kind nighttime light display with over 50 illuminated and synchronized drones that fly overhead to music, as well as the expansion of their park with 50 Glamping Cabins, perfect for families who are looking for a combination of a resort vacation and family-fun experience.
“We are so grateful to receive such a high honor. We could not have achieved this without the amazing guests we’ve had the privilege of serving for so many years or the dedication of our caring and hardworking team members,” said Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager and owner, “We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to provide entertainment for our guests and to help families everywhere make memories worth repeating!”
Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia, WI was also awarded the 2021 Central Region Camp Resort of the Year, the Pinnacle Award given to Camp-Resorts that rate 95% and higher on their annual assessment of their facilities and operations, and the Carroll Award given to the Camp-Resort that achieved the highest assessment rating out of all Jellystone Park™ locations in the system. They also received special recognitions for Facility of the Year - Large Park given to recipients that have added new amenities/facilities to their operation. The Caledonia location also received the Outstanding Customer Service Award and the Outstanding Recreation Program Award.
The Isaacson family is proud to announce that Randy Isaacson, owner and operator of Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia, received the 2021 Chairman Award, presented once every 5 years to a franchise operator who, through example, has demonstrated what it means to be a true leader and has had the greatest influence on others within the franchise.
Brittany Boehmke
BCI
marketing@jellystone-caledonia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other