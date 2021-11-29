Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,268 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Announce New Traffic Safety Enhancements Around Schools in the District

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, November 29, at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chief Robert J. Contee, III of the Metropolitan Police Department, and other DC government officials will announce new traffic safety enhancements in areas around schools in the District of Columbia.

When:

Monday, November 29, at 11:30 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department Chris Geldart, Deputy Mayor, Public Safety and Justice Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Where:

Van Ness Elementary School 1150 5th Street, SE *Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard – Ballpark Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 4th Street & M Street, SE *

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected] .

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media: Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Announce New Traffic Safety Enhancements Around Schools in the District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.