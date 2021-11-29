Mayor Bowser to Announce New Traffic Safety Enhancements Around Schools in the District

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, November 29, at 11:30 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chief Robert J. Contee, III of the Metropolitan Police Department, and other DC government officials will announce new traffic safety enhancements in areas around schools in the District of Columbia.

When:

Monday, November 29, at 11:30 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department Chris Geldart, Deputy Mayor, Public Safety and Justice Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Where:

Van Ness Elementary School 1150 5th Street, SE *Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard – Ballpark Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 4th Street & M Street, SE *

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected] .

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media: Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos