North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet December 6

Nov 29, 2021

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, December 6, via WebEx. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

DEQ staff will provide updates about the Environmental Protection Agency’s PFAS Roadmap as it relates to the North Carolina Emerging Contaminant Framework as well as recent regulatory efforts. There will also be a presentation from the EPA about its recent GenX Toxicity Assessment. For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: December 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2433 061 1831 *Mute your telephone upon entering*

If you wish to speak, you must register by 5 p.m. on December 3, 2021. To register, please visit complete the registration form.

For those attending online, DEQ highly recommends testing out your computer's WebEx capabilities prior to the below digital public hearing. Please click this link to test an online hearing: https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

