Law Library open for in-person visits by appointment; consultation rooms available

The North Dakota Supreme Court Law Library is open for in-person visits by appointment. Call or email the Law Library to arrange an appointment time. For Law Library contact information, please visit the Law Library webpage. Appointments are limited to one person in the Law Library lobby for one hour. This may be extended to two hours, if no one is waiting.

If you are an attorney with oral arguments before the Supreme Court, two Law Library consultation rooms are available for use on the day of your oral argument. For more information, please review Attorney Consultation Room Use.