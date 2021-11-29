Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Share Your Story’ at annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum encourage the public to join them for holiday readings, music and carols at the 40th annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in Memorial Hall at the Capitol. The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Share Your Story,” inspired by the first lady’s platform of encouraging people to share their experiences of how addiction and recovery has impacted their lives, but also broadly applies to the notion that every person has a story worth sharing.

This year’s ceremony will include traditional songs and a reading from the holiday season. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

Following the tradition established during the past three ceremonies, the tree will be ceremoniously lit by an individual or individuals impacted by addiction or recovery to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season. Attendees of the event may park in the visitors lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.