Alkeus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel treatment for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, today announced that Leonide Saad, Chief Executive Officer of Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, on Wednesday, December 1 at 4:45pm Eastern Time.
Investors, analysts and other registered attendees are invited to watch the live video webcast on the conference portal.
About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:
Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private, late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel treatment for Stargardt disease and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Stargardt disease is a progressive inherited retinal degenerative disease that causes irreversible vision loss leading to blindness. An estimated 40 to 60,000 people in the United States have this rare and serious condition. Symptoms typically begin in childhood or adolescence. There is currently no approved therapy for Stargardt disease. AMD is the number one cause of unpreventable blindness in the USA. There is currently no approved therapy for geographic atrophy, an advanced form of AMD.
About ALK-001:
Alkeus’ lead drug candidate, ALK-001 (C20-D3-vitamin A), is an investigational drug taken once a day as a pill. ALK-001 is a chemically-modified vitamin A that has been specifically deuterated to prevent the formation of toxic vitamin A dimers in the retina. In a Phase 2, double-masked, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, ALK-001 safely slowed the progression of Stargardt while preserving the normal visual cycle. ALK-001 has received FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Stargardt Disease. The safety and efficacy of ALK-001 are also being investigated in a fully-enrolled Phase 3 study in geographic atrophy secondary to AMD.
Alkeus is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.alkeuspharma.com.
For all enquiries, please contact: Gabrielle DeBartolomeo
Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
pr001@alkeuspharma.com
