Clear Choice Dermatology Welcomes New PA-C to the Practice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Choice Dermatology, LLC is proud to announce the newest addition to their experienced team— Taylor Pottratz, PA-C.
Taylor Pottratz will be accepting patient appointments starting October 24th at The Dalles, Lake Oswego and Salem locations. She will be offering free skin cancer screenings for new patients during her first week at each location.
“We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to our experienced team," said dermatologist and Fellow Mohs Surgeon, Collin Blattner, DO. "She joins us with a strong focus on general dermatology, to provide additional compassionate and quality care and be part of providing effective and modern medical and surgical dermatologic care with a holistic focus to our patients.
Taylor Pottratz is a nationally board-certified physician assistant and brings multiple years of dermatology experience with her to Clear Choice Dermatology. Taylor received her bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR. She then earned her Masters of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) degree at A.T Still University in Mesa, AZ. Taylor worked in a dermatology practice in Portland, OR prior to completing her PA education. After her clinical year, she completed an extended elective in dermatology in Portland, OR.
She loves all aspects of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. Taylor’s goal is to ensure that her patients leave their visits with their questions addressed and feeling knowledgeable about their skin conditions. She is compassionate and committed to providing optimal quality of care and creating individual treatment plans for her patients to best suit their dermatological needs. She is excited to have the opportunity to positively impact the health of her patients. Taylor is an active member of several dermatology societies.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Clear Choice Dermatology team! My goal is to educate patients about their dermatological conditions, leaving the office with all their questions addressed. I am excited to work in the community to provide optimal patient care."
To schedule an appointment with Taylor Pottratz, patients are encouraged to visit the website www.clearchoicederm.com or call the office at (503) 905-9006.
About Clear Choice Dermatology:
Clear Choice Dermatology is a dermatology practice that is solely physician owned and operated. We aim to provide the highest level of skin care for residents of Oregon and Washington.
Our goal is to provide effective and modern medical and surgical dermatologic care with a holistic focus. In an era of corporate and private equity influenced medical ownership and care, Clear Choice Dermatology brings back the individualized and personalized medical care of the 20th century with the modern advances of the 21st century.
Clear Choice Dermatology providers diagnose and treat every disorder and lesion encountered on the skin. We love taking care of people of every age, race, and gender. We treat each person like they are family and take this approach when making treatment plans. By employing pharmacologic, surgical, and holistic techniques, we seek to free patients of pain, stress, and anxiety related to skin disorders.
As board-certified dermatologists, we seek to provide the highest level of care for our patients in a kind and compassionate manner.
We believe that the skin is the most vital system in the body, and we focus on making patients feel great about their own skin. We would truly be honored to have you as our patient and look forward to meeting you in person.
For more information visit clearchoicederm.com
