2021-11-23 13:17:51.567 Lottery Winner Thanks Guardian Angels: 'It's My Time!'

2021-11-23 13:17:51.567

“It’s my time. It is definitely my time! All of my guardian angels have been telling me,” a Cape Girardeau woman said after winning a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Rose Gold” Scratchers ticket.

When asked how she reacted to finding out about her win, she shared, “I had to find my glasses to make sure I was seeing it right.”

She scanned the ticket on the Missouri Lottery mobile app to confirm it was a winner and now plans to use some of her winnings to take a family vacation.

“Rose Gold” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $25.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $1 million and three additional $50,000 second prizes.

The winning ticket was sold at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, 612 S. Sprigg St., in Cape Girardeau.

In FY21, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $11.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.