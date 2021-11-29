STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates fatal shooting in Elmore

ELMORE, Vermont (Monday, Nov. 29, 2021) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021, in the town of Elmore.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at about 6:55 a.m. reporting a domestic altercation at a home on King Road. Police from the Morristown and Stowe police departments, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, and troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the scene. Upon entry to the home, police found an adult woman and an adult man deceased inside the house.

There incident is believed to be the result of domestic violence. There is no search for a suspect and no indication of a danger to the public.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is receiving assistance from police departments in Morristown and Stowe, along with Morristown Rescue.

The identities of those involved will be released following notification of relatives and continued investigation. The bodies of those involved will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details are available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

- 30 -