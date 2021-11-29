Pediatric Vaccine Market CAGR Growth Expected To Be Linear Says Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories Etc. Predicted By 2028

World Paediatric Vaccine

The global paediatric vaccine market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the next few years.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global paediatric vaccine market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the next few years. An increase in growth would be primarily attributed to an improved understanding of immunology, which has resulted in the launch of new vaccines products. Technological breakthrough has led to the development of new vaccine class such as DNA vaccines, vector vaccines, intranasal vaccines, mucosal vaccines and others. However, manufacturing complexity and stringent regulatory compliance are the factors that hinder market growth. Refusal to immunization and vaccines shortages are other restraints for this market. The emergence of vaccines as therapeutic agents has added a new dimension to the vaccine industry and it could be the answer to most chronic diseases including cancer. Alliances, partnerships and collaborations by big players to expand the business could also boost the market growth.

The vaccine provides protection against particular diseases by improving immunity. Vaccines are the biological preparations of weakened or killed microorganism, their surface proteins or their toxins. The global paediatric vaccine market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to the launch of new products in the market. An in-depth discussion of the global paediatric vaccine market includes past and current trends with a future forecast through 2020.

Major market players include:

GlaxoSmithCline, Merck, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others. GlaxoSmithCline leads the global vaccine market followed by Sanofi and Pfizer. Prevnar-13 (Pneumococcal vaccine), by Pfizer is the top selling brand amongst the other vaccine products.

Covid-19 Impact:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Market Segmentation by Type

The global paediatric vaccine market is segmented by type of vaccines into different categories such as Pneumococcal, Varicella, Combinations, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, MMR, Paediatric Hormones, HIB, Allergy and Respiratory vaccines and Other Pediatric vaccines. Pneumococcal vaccines dominate the segment followed by HIB and other combination products.

Geographically, the global paediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and LAMEA. North America and Europe leads the global paediatric vaccine market due to the purchasing power of costly vaccines by the consumers and favorable reimbursement policies.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Paediatric Vaccine Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Paediatric Vaccine Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Paediatric Vaccine Market growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the leading market players active in Paediatric Vaccine Market?

Q2. What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

Q3. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

Q4. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Q5. What Segments and regions will drive the market growth & why?

"We have also published a few syndicated market studies in a similar area that might be of your interest."

Related Reports in Healthcare Industry:

