Nebulizer Market To Show Startling Growth after COVID19 Pandemic with market Forecast, 2021-2028

The global nebulizers market is segmented into ultrasonic, pneumatic, and mesh nebulizer. Ultrasonic nebulizers include portable and standalone nebulizers.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nebulizers market is expected to grow with moderate CAGR during forecast period. Prevalence of respiratory diseases coupled with a growing aged population fuel the growth of the global nebulizers market. The market is also driven by the use of portable nebulizers. Since nebulization is a spraying technique, dispersion and wastage of the drug during delivery to the respiratory tract is the major restraint for the growth of this market. The availability of nebulizer substitutes also inhibits further growth. Emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific creates the promising opportunity for the growth of this market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Omron Healthcare Co., Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc. Ltd, CareFusion Corporation, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. and GF Health Products, Inc. These organizations are expanding their business to include emerging economies such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Global Nebulizer Market by Geography

Geographically, the global nebulizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominates the global nebulizers market due to prevalence of respiratory conditions and growing government initiative. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging market for nebulizers due to large number of patients diagnosed with chronic respiratory conditions.

Global Nebulizer Market by Product Type

The global nebulizers market is segmented into ultrasonic, pneumatic, and mesh nebulizer. Ultrasonic nebulizers include portable and standalone nebulizers. Pneumatic nebulizers are further categorized into breath-actuated and vented nebulizers. Similarly, mesh nebulizers are divided into static and vibrating type nebulizers. Pneumatic nebulizers dominate the market due to their ease of handling, efficient design, and low cost. Breath actuated nebulizers deliver the drug effectively and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

