Bayron EL Elegido New Single "Barras Libres" Is a Big Hit Among His Fans
Barras Libres (Free Bars in English) is the latest single released by Cuban rapper Bayron EL Elegido. The lyrics cover different thematic styles of the rapper.
I have infused the right mix of trendy hip-hop chords in my song, and I am hopeful it will be liked by my fans.”FINLAND, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular Cuban rapper Bayron EL Elegido has come up with an all-new single titled Barras Libres that stands for free bars when translated in English.
On 20/11 at the time of the song release, Bayron EL Elegido was quoted as saying, “I wanted my songs to express the different experiences that I have gone through. I have tried my best to come up with trendy hip-hop chords.”
Bayron EL Elegido came up with a song that is a drill beat that was produced for DJ Mifa in Finland. The song was originally created when DJ Mifa sent Bayron EL Elegido the beat that he thought was perfect for him and thus started the whole process of coming up with this amazing song. The vibe created and the overall feel of the song were so super amazing that they decided to have it released officially.
DJ Mifa happens to be the creator of the Urban base festival in Finland. The music video that was released on 19/11 was sponsored by Urban Base Collective. The singer is very hopeful that his songs will be able to strike the right chords with the audience and he will be able to emerge as one of the top names in the music circuit. To listen to the song please visit share.amuse.io/Pnm9NvyPR26S
Those who want to know more about the artist and want to follow the updates and more should make it a point to follow his social accounts. His music style is very free-flowing and he wants to continue to innovate and come up with great ways by which he will be able to come with some great tracks.
Those who would like to keep a constant check on his updates or listen to his songs should make it a point to visit bayronelelegido.com/
About Bayron EL Elegido
Bayron EL Elegido is a celebrated Cuban rapper, artist and singer. He believes in trying different chords of music and makes it a point to innovate with his sense of songs and style. He is upbeat about having a great music career.
