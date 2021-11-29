In The Wedding Routine, author Kevin Rush delivers laughs and romance in an engaging and literate Christmas love story
Independent Catholic author Kevin Rush has released a romantic comedy novella, The Wedding Routine, in time for Christmas.
Kevin Rush is a talent you will be hearing much from in the future, because he is spiritual, emotionally connected and a brilliant writer.”KENILWORTH, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wedding Routine is a contemporary romantic comedy written with rapier wit and a Christian heart that ensures an emotional payoff. Grounded in the bittersweet angst of single life, The Wedding Routine is an delightfully funny, uplifting tale of love for Christmas and any time of the year.
— Michael Pritchard
The book follows the travails of Celia Cleary, a national champion ballroom dancer who makes her living choreographing wedding dances, but can’t get her own romantic life in step. When her uncle, a Catholic priest urges her help her students grasp the importance of their upcoming vows, Celia is adamant that she’s “not anyone to be giving relationship advice.” But as her love life unravels, her studio teeters on bankruptcy, and her three Christmas wedding couples get cold feet, Celia must reassess her mission. A two-minute wedding routine might present a picture-perfect image to cherish forever. But the reality of forever might need a little bit more.
Laura Orrico, a TV and film actress known for comedy, calls The Wedding Routine “real, raw and heartwarmingly funny.” She praises the “lovely story” for teaching “how to lead with your heart.” The Wedding Routine “showcases how helping people not only benefits those receiving, but is therapeutic for those who give.”
The Wedding Routine is available now in paperback on Amazon.com. An e-book is scheduled for release December 20. Interested readers can enter a Goodreads Giveaway to win a free e-book between now and the December 20 release.
Mr. Rush’s previous novel, The Lance and the Veil, garnered praise as “a big, bold Biblical saga to fire the Christian imagination” from Kirkus Reviews. Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, screenwriters for God’s Not Dead and Unplanned, called it “engaging, faith-infused historical fiction,” while the publisher of National Review, Jack Fowler called it, a “very welcome and very gripping and very beautiful work of fiction.”
Asked about the switch to romantic comedy, Mr. Rush said, “I write stories I’d like to read or see on the stage and big screen. Growing up, I loved Ben-Hur, but also enjoyed Going My Way.” Mr. Rush is no stranger to comedy; his first play staged in Los Angeles was a comedic sketch entitled The Coffee Date, and he refers to his award-winning play Crossing Event Horizon as a dramedy.
“What resonates with me are relatable situations and characters. Celia is bright, talented and neurotic. She constantly deals with people in the pressure-cooker of wedding preparations. To me, flawed people coming to terms with their own shortcomings and those of the people they love, that’s the essence of the classic comedies I grew up with. The Wedding Routine is my crack at a cross between the screwball comedy and a Bing Crosby movie. I think audiences will embrace it, especially at Christmas.”
Mr. Rush, a life-long Catholic and former Catholic grammar school and high school teacher, would like to see Catholic life reflected positively in popular culture. His first book, Earthquake Weather, a novel for Catholic teens, told the story of a 13-year-old Catholic girl drawing strength from her faith as she faced the challenges of growing up in a gang-infested neighborhood. Award-winning comedian and youth advocate Michael Pritchard wrote at the time, “Earthquake Weather is an incredible, thoughtful and brilliant revelation of teenagers in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is as urban real and powerful as 'To Sir, With Love.' Kevin Rush is a talent you will be hearing much from in the future, because he is spiritual, emotionally connected and a brilliant writer.”
Mr. Rush has won awards for stage and screenwriting, and his plays have entertained audiences from New York to Los Angeles. His works can be found at his website and on his Amazon author page.
Kevin Rush
Independent author
+1 818-205-5102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other