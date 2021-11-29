Graphing Calculator Market size worth $ 286.41 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.04% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Some of the prominent drivers of the graphing calculators is high school and upper class students rely on it. Increasingly tech-savvy education industry creating huge opportunity for the smart devices market is projected to impede the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Graphing Calculator Market ” By Type (Computer Algebra System (CAS) Calculator and Non-CAS Calculator), By Display (Colored and Black & White), By Application (Education, Gaming, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Graphing Calculator Market size was valued at USD 437.63 Million in 2019 and slip down USD 286.41 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.04% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Graphing Calculator Market Overview

Graphing calculators are used for quizzes and standardized exams, depending on the classroom. Conventionally, the graphing calculators had bigger screens, larger keys, and a selection of colors. With the emergence of new technology and miniaturization trend, graphical calculators scale down their size to hand-held display calculators. The emergence of new technologies has led to the development of newer substitutes to the market-leading to decline in the demand for the product. Several companies are switching preference towards using embedded online calculators over this free-standing calculator.

One of the prominent drivers of graphing calculators in high school and upper-class students relies on it. Some of the benefits associated with the graphing calculator such as more understanding of trigonometry issues, it provides more clarity on the statistical details helps in solving geometrical problems at higher accuracy has been driving the demand for the graphical calculator. The market is expected to have a threat leading to declining growth due to the high cost of graphical calculators and higher adoption of the alternative graphing calculator.

The increasingly tech-savvy education industry creating huge opportunities for the smart devices market is projected to impede the market growth. Increasing internet penetration, ongoing digitization at a soaring pace is paving a way for the online graphing calculator market, hampering the market of a conventional graphing calculator. Furthermore, the COVID-19 impact on the graphing calculator market due to halt or shutting down of the several component manufacturing facilities across China, European countries, Japan, and the U.S.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., HP, Inc., Datexx, Sight Enhancement Systems Inc., Sharp, and NumWorks, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Graphing Calculator Market On the basis of Type, Display, Application, and Geography.

Graphing Calculator Market, By Type Computer Algebra System (CAS) Calculator Non-CAS Calculator

Graphing Calculator Market, By Display Colored Black & White

Graphing Calculator Market, By Application Education Gaming Others

Graphing Calculator Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



