IRMIX Radio’s Industry Revue Celebrates 12 Years on the Air

Shanna Moakler (Left) Chad Burleson (Center) Martone (Right)
The Radio Show That Launched a Radio Station Industry Revue Celebrates 12 Years on the Air
I thought it was important to allow the independent artist to be heard.”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio’s flagship show Industry Revue hosted by singer/songwriter Martone celebrates 12 years on the air. Industry Revue launched on Monday, October 26, 2009, at 9:00 p.m. on BlogTalkRadio.
Throughout Industry Revue’s 12-year history host, singer/songwriter Martone has allowed many up-and-coming singers, rappers, actors, and entrepreneurs to get their projects heard and seen by industry professionals.
“I thought it was important to allow the independent artist to be heard.” Said, the host.
Moreover, Martone has integrated indie artists with mainstream artists in IRMIX Radio’s musical programming. In addition, he also thought that it was important for celebrated artists to come on and promote their latest projects, and in turn to advise those that are seeking careers in the entertainment business.
“I have said many times before, that the advice that I asked from singers and rappers about making into the business of entertainment was for me too.”
To kick off the 12th anniversary of Industry Revue, IRMIX Radio will be re-airing 12 of Martone’s favorite classic interviews from Industry Revue beginning Monday, November 29, 2021, to December 15, 2021, starting at 1:00 p.m. daily. The interviews feature legendary artists such as The Original King of Rap Kurtis Blow, Dance Recording Artist CeCe Peniston, Miss USA, Actress/Model Shanna Moakler, and more.
The interviews can be heard on IRMIX Radio’s website www.irmixradio.net, and its ROKU Channel, IRMIX Radio.
Rapper Kurtis Blow, Monday, November 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Singer CeCe Peniston, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
The Queen of House Music, Barbara Tucker, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Actress Erica Hubbard, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Actress & Comedian T’Keyah Crystal Keymah Tuesday, December 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Miss USA, Reality TV Star, and Actress, Shanna Moakler, Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m ET
The Prince of House Music, Darryl D’Bonneau, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Actor/Rapper Entrepreneur Aundrus Poole, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Rapper Lega-C Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Legendary Choreographer Dancer, Jimmy Locust Friday, December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Rapper Cin Diego, Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Rapper KG Salone, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Actress, Kate Linder, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET
All shows will be available on-demand after re-airing on IRMIX Radio's Spotify page.
