Celebrate Giving Tuesday by Donating to GIVE Maryland

November 29, 2021

Giving Tuesday is November 30, 2021

While many will begin their holiday shopping on either Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday (#GivingTuesday) is a chance for people to give back to those who need a bit more help, especially during the holiday season. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this eight year tradition encourages and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year.

So, how can you join hundreds of millions of people in this global event? Simple – Donate! From giving money to donating your time to help a cause you believe in, Giving Tuesday is a way for you to stand up for the causes you care about and help people who need it most.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) even created a way for Marylanders to give back to many nonprofits with their GIVE Maryland campaign. Individuals and businesses who donate $500 or more to an approved project can earn state tax credits equal to 50% of the value of the contribution. The site links donors to the 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that have been awarded Community Investment Tax Credits by the DHCD for use as incentives to attract contributions to benefit local projects and services.

GIVE Maryland also gives individuals and businesses the opportunity to provide contributions based on their interests. Users can simply search for nonprofits in their communities they support and are interested in and donate online to those organizations with available tax credits.

Maryland’s Charity Campaign is also taking donations right now and Marylanders can give back through this statewide campaign too. Check out DHCD’s latest video on how you can donate to Maryland’s Charity Campaign.

Join hundreds of millions of people around the world on November 30 and make a difference in your community.