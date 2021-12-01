Jaap de Waard named as VP of Business Development at Circit
Circit, a leading audit platform today announced the addition of Jaap de Waard as the new VP of Business Development.
Jaap is an excellent addition to our Senior Leadership Team as we scale into new regions. He brings an impressive range of skills and experience, and I am excited to work together.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circit, a leading audit platform provider of Confirmations, Verified Transactions, and PBC Client Collaboration, today announced the expansion of its global business development team with the addition of Jaap de Waard as the new VP of Business Development.
— David Heath, CEO Circit
Jaap joins Circit from CaseWare International where he held the position of Head of Business Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Jaap has a deep understanding of audit, accounting and software technologies and brings a wealth of industry insight and knowledge to the Circit team.
Jaap’s connections gathered over his years working within key markets and international accounting networks will complement the extensive portfolio of clients and contacts already engaged with Circit.
Commenting on the appointment Circit CEO David Heath said “Jaap is an excellent addition to our Senior Leadership Team as we scale into new regions. He brings an impressive range of skills and experience, and I am excited to work together on delivering unique audit products to the market.”
Jaap will spearhead the pursuit of the many opportunities that exist to further extend Circit’s global footprint of international accounting firms, as well as working more closely with existing clients.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunities for Circit, bringing fintech into the audit profession. The platform simplifies complex processes, delivering high-efficiency benefits and with the release of Verified Analytics, Circit continues to innovate and take the profession another step closer to a data-driven and AI-powered audit.” – Jaap de Waard
About Circit
Circit is an Account Information Service Provider (AISP) & Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated technology company providing auditors with independently verified banking assets and liabilities evidence. This is through connecting auditors directly to their clients’ banking systems enabling auditors to perform real-time account confirmations and test 100% of transactions from an independent source. Circit helps audit firms perform higher quality audit engagements, collaborate with clients, and instantly verify assets at source.
Tercia Coert
Circit
+353830178435 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn