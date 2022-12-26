Time for another European Adventure: 212Quest Returns with the Classic Europe Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is delighted to announce that the Classic Europe travel quest adventure is open for participation. This adventurous tour takes travelers on a journey to some of Europe's most popular tourist destinations and includes treasure hunt games that help participants explore and learn more about the places they are visiting.
The canal cruise of Amsterdam to the famous Mannekin Pis statue in Brussels, The Louvre and other famous architecture including Disneyland in Paris, full-day hiking to the top of the Swiss Alps, and a gelato-licking session in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa - are some of the activities participants should expect on the travel quest adventure.
“The classic Europe travel quest is the kind of adventure that all travel lovers should partake in. All they need are comfy shoes for exploration and a creative mind to answer puzzles that test their European cities and history knowledge.”
Participants will complete challenges, solve riddles, and compete against other travel lovers while exploring European cities. Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also get a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the quest's first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.
Interested travel lovers should visit https://212quest.com/ for more information about the contest and eligibility requirements.
About Us
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then our travel adventure quests might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
