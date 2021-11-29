Implantable Defibrillators Market Major Impacting Drivers That Can Win the Industry Globally by 2030

Implantable Defibrillators Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implantable defibrillators are used to prevent sudden death in patients who sustained atrial fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. These devices are implanted inside the patients body and are able to perform defibrillation, pacing of the heart, and cardioversion. The irregular heart rhythms that require ICD implant include bradycardia, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.

Surge in geriatric population; increase in prevalence of chronic health conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia, growth in preference for S-ICDs, and rise in in awareness among patients about implantable defibrillators are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness towards the availability of implantable defibrillator to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and adoption of these devices in low- and middle-income economies are projected to hamper the market growth.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was recognized in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. This highly contagious disease, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from humans to humans. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nationwide lockdowns, thereby impacting every industry vertical. According to the report of the United Nations Human Rights, the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened all the members of the society. As a result, health care systems are affected, and the effective delivery of medical care and treatment to all patients has become a challenge worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global public health challenge and is anticipated to have a positive impact on the Implantable Defibrillators market

Transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs) segment dominated the global market in 2015, in terms of value, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period. T-ICDs are the most commonly for the treatment of heart disorders for higher precision and targeted functioning. However, in terms of volume, CRT-D is projected to lead the market, reaching 1,127 thousand units by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.9%.

The implantable defibrillators market is segmented based on product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDS), and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

North America led the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), increase in adoption of S-ICDs, high purchasing power, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities.

The key players operating in the global implantable defibrillators market include Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC Company, Imricor Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Mayo Clinic US, Medtronic plc, MRI Interventions, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biotronik Se & Co.KG, and Sorin Group.

