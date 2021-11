Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years by 2030

Enteral Feeding Devices

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in number of patients suffering fromchronic diseases such as neurological disorders and cancer, and growing adoption of enteral nutritiondrive the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. However,accidental disabilities caused due to inadvertent dislodgment of tubes restrain the market growth. Furthermore,development of advanced feeding devices with lesser side effects is expected to provide new growth opportunitiesfor the market player in near future.

global enteral feeding devices market generated $2.82billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.42 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Covid-19 scenario:

- Enteral feeding devices manufacturing and distributing procedures have been affected to a limited extent due to disrupted supply chaina mid lockdown.

- The demand for enteral feeding devices has been surged due to Covid-19 pandemic outbreak to improve patient care and to provide added nutritional support to patients affected by the corona virus.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global enteral feeding devices market based on type,age group, end-user, application,and region.

Based on type, the enteral feeding pumps segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore thanone-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.The report also analyzes the single mode segment.

Based on age group, the adults segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the pediatrics segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region,Europe contributed the highest share, accounting foraround one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,Cook Medical, Inc., Danone, Becton, Cardinal Health Inc., Moog Inc.,Dickinson and Company, Owens & Minor, Inc,B. Braun Melsungen AG and Nestlé S.A.

